World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: General Excellence Finalists and Honorable Mentions

The broadest ideas, be they new government policies, new business models, or entire new consumer categories. Anything that has the potential to effect true systems change or solve wicked problems. Read about the winner: a 3D printer so large it can print the walls of a house in 24 hours.
Finalists
4 Day Week Global, Perpetual Guardian
AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Bank of the West, Bank of the West
Climate-positive movement, Max Burgers
Creator, Creator
End Plastic Waste Initiative, Adidas
Eos Bioreactor, Hypergiant
Future Ready, WSP
Gratitude to Give, Futurus Group
Haxtun: Saving Main Street, Phillips County Economic Development, HDR, Haxtun Hospital District
Heliogen, Heliogen
Ibi, Cariuma
Majority, Majority
Mycocycle, Mycocycle
Parental Leave, Sweetgreen
Pittsburgh International Airport microgrid, Allegheny County Airport Authority
Sendle, Sendle
World’s first drone delivery of a human organ for transplant, AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation
Honorable Mention
$1K Your Way, Domtar
Abortion Care Finder, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
#AcceptanceMatters, Mastercard
Actigate Targeted Performance Technology, Terramera
Advanced Renewable Energy Analytics, Uptake
Åland Index Solution, Doconomy
AlphaStruxure, AlphaStruxure
Anthropocene magazine, Anthropocene magazine
Aquent Square Deal, Aquent
Automating Railroad Maintenance, Insight Enterprises
BatBnB, Point Line Plane
Blue Leadership Collaborative, Blue Leadership Collaborative
Canoo, Canoo
Carbon-balanced Buildings, HDR
Carbon-offset shipping, Etsy
Carbon Renewal Technology, Eastman
The Casebook Platform, Casebook PBC
Cashless Participation, Carver Edison
Climate Neutral Certified, Climate Neutral
Compensaid, Lufthansa Innovation Hub
Creative Capital, FKTRY
Dave Banking, Dave
Energy Poverty and Equity Explorer, Canadian Urban Sustainability Practitioners
Ethical Stack, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
Fair Harbor, Fair Harbor
FreeMove, Veo Robotics
Freitag S.W.A.P., Freitag Lab
Full Traceability Standard, Asket
Genomatica, Genomatica
Global Plenitude, Global Plenitude
Grenfell United: #DemandChange, Anomaly
Groopit, Groopit
Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring System, Ecolab
HerediGene Population Study, Intermountain Healthcare
High-Speed Wireless Home Internet, Common Networks
Hyperproof, Hyperproof
Invest Your Values, As You Sow
IrisVision, IrisVision
Kidcrew Medical, Kidcrew Medical
Klabu, Klabu
LAC+USC Restorative Care Village, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
Liz, Fivesquares Development
Longevity Vision Fund, Longevity Vision Fund
Loomia Electronic Layer, Loomia
The Lotus Campaign, The Lotus Campaign
#MarchForSisterhood, Girls Who Code
Massively parallel DNA-based computing, Catalog
Master’s Program in Advertising and Brand Responsibility, University of Oregon
MedModular, EIR Healthcare
The Meltdown, Burger King U.K. and Jones Knowles Ritchie
NeedsBot, NeedsList
Nike Victory Swim, Nike
Nonalcoholic craft beer, Athletic Brewing Company
Oky, UNICEF
Communication Studio 2.0, OneReach.ai
Solidified Remains, Parting Stone
Passbook, Remitly
Piccolo Occluder, Abbott
Plant and Algae T-shirt, Vollebak
Pluto, Arist
Powersports electrification concepts, BRP
Project AgroBanking, Grey Group
Purpose Power Index, Reputation Institute & StrawberryFrog
Quasar, Wallbox
Rhino, Rhino
Signs, MRM//McCann
The Smart Water Navigator, Ecolab
Spike Prime, Lego Education
Start With a Sponge Campaign, Full Circle Home
The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel
SYNQ3 hiring program for people with autism, SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions
Tech Exchange, Google
Tempcell Eco, Softbox Systems
Thompson Autism Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, CannonDesign
TourAble, TourAble
UBQ Materials, UBQ Materials
The Urban Village Project, SPACE10
Viasat Community Wi-Fi, Viasat
Yield, Maven Design
YubiKey 5Ci, Yubico
The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund, The Kroger Co.