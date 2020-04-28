World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Media and Entertainment Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Movies, books, videos, and other projects that expose issues or create actionable change. Read about the winner: How Participant gave Roma a fourth act that’s still benefiting domestic workers.
Finalists
Caffeine, Caffeine
Fair Play, Eve Rodsky
Jolokoto, Population Media Center
#MarchForSisterhood, Girls Who Code
Playing for the Planet Alliance, GRID-Arendal
Road Tales, Isobar
Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime
Travara, Travara
Honorable Mention
Code and Response, IBM
The Last Ever Issue, VMLY&R
REBBL With a Cause, REBBL
Special, Stage 13
Encyclopedia Womannica, Wonder Media Network