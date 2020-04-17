Face masks have ruined Face ID, but Apple can fix it

Back in 2013, Motorola released an authentication feature for its Android phones that was brilliant in its simplicity.

The feature, called “Trusted Device,” kept a user’s phone unlocked whenever it was near a trusted Bluetooth device, such as a fitness band or car audio system. Trusted Device was so convenient for avoiding fiddly fingerprint readers that Google (which owned Motorola at the time) eventually made it a standard feature for all Android phones.

Now more than ever, I wish Apple would copy this feature in iOS. The CDC now recommends that everyone wear cloth masks in public to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. This threat probably isn’t going away anytime soon, which means face masks could become a fixture of American life for the foreseeable future.

All of which poses a problem for Face ID, the face recognition feature built into the iPhone X and its successors. If you need to answer a text message on a walk or want to check the shopping list during a grocery run, you now have to stop and punch in your PIN to unlock the phone, because Face ID doesn’t work through masks.

Although it’s possible to fool Face ID by registering a new face profile with half your face covered, this approach may not consistently unlock the phone, and Apple says it’s a security risk. And as The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern has pointed out, masks with faces printed on them won’t work unless the mask itself is molded around the nose and mouth.

A feature like Trusted Device would be a logical stopgap. When you’re wearing an Apple Watch, Fitbit, or other Bluetooth device, you should be able to bypass the lock screen even with a mask on.

I can understand why Apple might have avoided this kind of feature before. Compared to Face ID or fingerprint recognition, authenticating with a Bluetooth device isn’t as secure. Without a PIN or biometric authentication, anyone can unlock your phone and access sensitive data when you’re nearby. That can be a problem if you’re around people you don’t trust, or if law enforcement wants to access your phone’s contents without a warrant.