Upcoming Events and Webinars

Webinar: Fair Play When You’re Working at Home

Working from home has become the new normal, and now more than ever, our homes (and the relationships within them) have become our most important organization. Whether you’re living alone, with roommates, or balancing work with homeschooling kids, figuring out how to work and live together 24/7 requires new conversations and systems. Join Eve Rodsky, New York Times best-selling author of Fair Play, to learn sanity-saving methods to create balance in these novel times.

This session has now ended. Watch on demand here.

Thursday, April 23, 2 PM ET – in partnership with Inc.

On the Front Lines: Responding to COVID-19

Former president of the World Bank Group Dr. Jim Yong Kim continues to help the underserved. As cofounder of the global health organization Partners in Health (PIH), Dr. Kim and his team are currently working with the commonwealth of Massachusetts in its response to the COVID-19 crisis, with other states also seeking PIH’s partnership and support. Having battled previous epidemics around the world, Dr. Kim will share his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and the world’s response to combat it, as well as discuss his five-part plan, which he believes can help stop the spread of the virus.

This live session has now ended. Watch on demand here.

MAY 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 11 AM ET