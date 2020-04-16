Rapper Dax nails urgency of pandemic in powerful video for ‘Coronavirus (State of Emergency)’

There’s plenty of coronavirus art to go around, especially when it comes to music. A lot of it is the typical goofy attempts at going viral, but Dax may have actually birthed a genre. Let’s call it Rona Raps.

The Canadian rapper released a video for “Coronavirus (State of Emergency)” earlier this week, and it’s trending at No. 26 on YouTube.

The video starts with a January tweet from Dax referring to the situation as a global emergency—consider this a subtle “told you so”—followed by “Please stay home” in bold red letters. The video was creatively shot with social distancing in mind; the hard-hitting lyrics sum up what has been going on during quarantine and also speak to a lot of our frustrations and fears.

The first verse: “This quarantine got me feeling like I’m locked in a prison/ I got coffins (coughings) for these beats they better stay at a distance/ Went Costco for some tissue they said 2 was the limit/ I saw a granny try to grab ’em/ I had to fight her to get it.”

Then Dax goes into how supplies are low, people have gone insane, how the covidiots among us are still denying this crisis, and more. It’s powerful and cathartic.

See for yourself.