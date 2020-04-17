Google pledged $340 million in aid for small businesses. It won’t help mine survive

The travel industry has been devastated by the coronavirus. But with low-density accommodations and little reliance on flights, camping and other outdoor holidays initially seemed like they might escape the worst.

As CEO of outdoor accommodations booking site Pitchup.com, I had been clinging to hope that outdoor travel would be relatively unscathed as the coronavirus pandemic spread. But as bookings on our platform began to tumble on the 12th of March, it became clear we weren’t immune to the woes facing travel and tourism.

Three weeks after our bookings nosedived, I was forced to furlough much of our team and spent hours asking suppliers for leniency. After an evening on the phone, I poured a glass of wine. An alert caught my eye. For a while I’d been wondering when our biggest supplier, costing more than the rest combined, would break its silence on the novel coronavirus.

As an online business, we owe much of our success to Google. They send us tens of millions of annual users, and power our maps, email, and much of our analytics and hosting, not to mention our Android phones. This doesn’t come cheap: We pay them a seven-figure sum each year.

Google has always made its good citizenship known, aspiring to support a healthy digital advertising ecosystem that “works for everyone.” The travel sector has underpinned Google’s growth—Europe’s 800-pound gorilla, Booking.com, spends around $4 billion annually alone—so I had high hopes for Google’s response. But as I read the March 27 announcement by Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, my heart sank.

The company would be committing $800 million “to support small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), health organizations and governments, and health workers.” Like any near-billion-dollar number, $800 million sounds extremely generous, until you apply some simple math. The $340 million in Google Ads credits earmarked specifically for SMBs with active accounts over the past year is only about 0.2% of Google’s annual revenue (based on $162 billion in revenue reported by Alphabet, Google’s holding company, in 2019). When you break that number down for the about 4 million SMB advertisers that use Google Ads, each SMB would only receive a credit of about $85 on average. That $85 credit per advertiser amounts to a measly 0.25% of $33,750, the approximate average annual ad spend for SMBs.

Further, Google’s credits will be available “in the coming months” and must be used in 2020. The constraint will likely leave only the second half of this year to use the credits, meaning that seasonal businesses that usually peak in the spring, or that don’t have a 2020 season at all, may be unable to redeem them.