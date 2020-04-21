COVID-19 helped Netflix win the streaming wars before they’d barely begun

“It’s been a remarkable thing to watch the creative community come together to entertain the world through Netflix,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos said from what appeared to be an unused or little-used pizza kitchen in his home during the company’s earnings video, discussing its very impressive earnings results for the first quarter of 2020, where it revealed that it added 15.8 million new subscribers worldwide (a company record) and 2.31 million North American users.

On Tuesday after the market close, Netflix released its quarterly letter to shareholders and a couple of hours later its earnings video with the analyst Michael Morris. Together, they reflect exactly what Sarandos said just a few minutes into that video: The world is being entertained through Netflix, and the creative community has coalesced around it in this moment of global crisis that has hit the entertainment world incredibly hard.

The quiet—dare I say, humble—presentation of Netflix’s senior leadership signaled that this is a company that knows it has effectively won the streaming wars (a phrase the company has always bristled at a bit) before they’ve even really begun.

CEO Reed Hastings, who has long affected a brash pose and is never afraid to shiv a rival in these settings, struck a genuinely muted tone from the outset, saying that they’re unsure what the future will bring and “our small contribution in these difficult times is to make home confinement a little more bearable.” All that was missing was a 1950s sitcom-style “gosh,” prefacing his self-effacing statements. Hastings, calling in from what looked to me to be a mid-priced seaside hotel in, like, Santa Cruz, California, where he had neglected to pay the extra $11.95 a night for the “premium” Wi-Fi, admitted that the gaudy subscriber numbers were likely a “pull forward on the rest of the year,” meaning that Netflix added about all the users that it expected to win over in 2020 in about the last three weeks of March.

In terms of Wall Street expectations, we’ll see what effect this has on the rest of the year as things play out, but in the context of the streaming wars, this is like a football coach complaining about jumping out to a four-touchdown lead in the first quarter.

This quarter performed a myriad of wonders for Netflix. One, it largely quieted every doubt generally thrown at the company. Its pricing? Doesn’t seem like a problem when subscribers the world over are willing to pony up for Netflix in the face of the kind of economic uncertainty now affecting workers. Spending between $3 and $12 a month to take your mind off the havoc being wreaked by COVID-19 outside seems like a bargain. Netflix’s negative cash flow and debt spending? This issue hasn’t gone away, of course, but Netflix reporting positive cash flow and almost doubling its net income over the first quarter of 2019 would indicate that it’s at least possible that the company can indeed get to a place where its business model consistently works. (CFO Spence Neumann did indicate that the next few quarters would be choppy.)

The bigger takeaway, though, was that Netflix showcased that despite all the doubters (and I have sometimes been among them) this is a company that has long been built to be resilient to almost any kind of upheaval. It was impressive to hear Sarandos explain how the company resumed production on animation projects within days of having to close offices and postproduction on already-shot projects sometimes within hours. It has pitch sessions and writers’ rooms operating virtually. He walked viewers through how the company works well in advance so that almost everything that the company planned to release in 2020 had already been shot and was in postproduction—and the company’s 2021 slate is also well along. Netflix’s big holiday animated release, Over the Moon, was on track, as was season four of The Crown.