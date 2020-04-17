‘My wife hates it when I work from home’: Even Banksy is stuck inside

While the graffiti artist Banksy typically uses building facades as his canvas, it appears he’s stuck working from home like the rest of us. The anonymous artist painted a series of 10 rats wreaking havoc from the walls of what appears to be his bathroom, along with the caption “My wife hates it when I work from home.” “I’d give it a minute,” reads another.

Although the rats themselves are 2D, they’ve been painted to interact with the 3D space—and not in a particularly appealing way if that was, in fact, your bathroom. A rat painted on the wall just above the sink appears to be swinging from a towel ring, with one paw landing on a full tube of toothpaste that’s squirted out. Opposite that particularly unbalanced vermin are two more: one sitting on the other’s shoulders in an attempt to knock over the mirror, which itself is hung on a tilt.

Throughout the room, the rats are toppling, teetering, and taking over the space. One rodent left urine stains on the toilet seat, while another sent toilet paper sailing across the room. Now that the artist is restricted from his typical public playground due to lockdown orders, the new work also offers a surprising look into Banksy’s private aesthetic. Though you have to wonder if the unfussy space is actually the artist’s home, considering he’s reportedly worth millions.

Whether Banksy actually uses that bathroom or not, it appears he’s counting days in quarantine like the rest of us. Peek into the bathroom mirror and you’ll see a rat peering back at you from the opposite wall, drawing tally marks with red lipstick. He’ll likely be there for a while.