How to replace small talk when working remotely

Those casual conversations in the break room about weekend plans or the latest Netflix series may seem inconsequential to business, but they’re how employees stay connected and build good working relationships.

“People prefer to work with people they like,” says Richard Fox, founder of The Learning Corporation and author of forthcoming book Making Relationships Work at Work: A Toolkit for Getting More Done with Less Stress. “Small talk is the first thing to master when building and maintaining rapport with colleagues and clients.”

When we’re all working from home, however, it’s not possible to bump into someone and engage in a quick chat. But this sort of small talk is still essential. You can re-create the rapport-building conversation with colleagues in a few different ways:

1. Set up a virtual watercolor

Many teams already use platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack for collaboration and project management. Fox recommends setting up an informal room or page where coworkers can share non-work-related posts, photos, and memes.

“People persons in the team will use other ways to continue chitchatting, by FaceTime, text messages, and the old-fashioned email,” he adds.

By keeping a separate space for informal conversations, team members who want to keep their heads down working can do that without being distracted, says Fox.

At Teamwork, a project management platform, employees have social-specific chat channels for recipe sharing or fitness. And the team book club still meets, using videoconferencing technology.