Every COVID-era commercial is the same, and this video supercut proves it

What: A supercut of every commercial designed for these trying times.

Who: YouTuber Microsoft Sam.

Why we care: It’s difficult to make a request of someone when everyone in the entire world is sad, angry, broke, ill, or some permutation of all those things. Do you preface the sales pitch/favor-ask/podcast guest-invite by asking how the person “is holding up?” Or by Month Two, does that just seem patronizing?

Everyone has been struggling with this issue, probably both on the giving and receiving end.

This poem is called “First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining.” pic.twitter.com/4keCqPaO63 — Jessica Salfia (@jessica_salfia) April 11, 2020

A lot of brands don’t seem to be having the same struggle in addressing viewers, however. They appear to have settled on the same house style guidelines right out of the quarantine-gate and are holding onto it for the long haul.

The format sprang up within the first weeks of most states descending into shelter-in-place. Somber tinkling piano, crisp B-roll of empty public spaces, and a message of solidarity in less-than-optimum times.