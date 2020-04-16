Apple’s over-ear wireless headphones will be modular with magnetically swappable parts

Apple’s long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are expected to launch later this year—and new details have leaked that suggest they could be more customizable than any other audio product the company has ever released. According to Bloomberg , Apple’s upcoming over-ear wireless headphones will feature removable parts that are held in place magnetically.

Bloomberg says there will be multiple variations of Apple’s over-ear headphones—a premium leather version and a fitnesses-oriented version made from lighter fabrics. The headband and ear pads of the headphones attach magnetically so they can be easily swapped out for a different style. In this regard, the over-ear headphones can be likened to the Apple Watch, which allows users to easily swap out bands to give their Watch a new look.

As for the design, Bloomberg says the headphones sport a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides . . . ” The new over-ear headphones are also reported to use similar noise-cancellation tech and the wireless pairing that is found in the existing AirPods Pro. They are also expected to feature “a limited set” of touch controls and, unsurprisingly, will have Siri functionality built in.

As for when the over-ear headphones could launch, Bloomberg says we could see them later this year, though that availability could change due to the logistics and manufacturing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.