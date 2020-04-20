Why Thrive Market is a good alternative to Amazon for grocery delivery

Since its launch in 2015, Thrive Market has distinguished itself as a membership-based online market that offers the kinds of organic, health-focused products that you can find at specialty stores and Whole Foods. The grocer carries more than 6,000 products that fall into hundreds of categories, from pet supplies to pantry staples to health and beauty products, with vegan, non-GMO , organic , raw , Fair Trade certified , gluten-free , and kosher items taking center stage.

What sets Thrive Market apart, though, are its prices, which we found range from between 5% and 50% less than what you’d find elsewhere. That means saving money on staples such as Annie’s mac and cheese, Dr. Bronner’s soap, and wine (yes, wine is a staple). The company delivers additional value via its “Extra Savings” section, which offers shoppers up to 30% off select products, and its “Cash Back” section, which applies savings on select products to members’ next purchases.

The company can pull this off thanks to its membership model: It costs $59.95 a year, which breaks down to $5 a month. (You can also get a monthly subscription for $9.95 per month.) Thrive guarantees that its membership fee will pay for itself within a year—if not, it will refund you the difference in Thrive Market credit after you renew.

Thrive’s best value, though, is its growing private-label line of organic products, which now includes more than 650 items, including maple syrup, ghee, ground coffee, and even MCT oil. It’s particularly strong on snacks, offering everything from tortilla chips to apple sauce.

If this sounds a bit reminiscent of the 365 Everyday Value line from Whole Foods, that’s probably by design. Most of Thrive’s in-house products are priced right on par with the low-cost 365 line—which makes Thrive an increasingly compelling alternative to the Amazon-owned grocer.

Another reason to consider making the switch: Thrive’s mission to help make organic food more accessible. The company offers a free membership to low-income families, students, teachers, veterans, and first responders for every paid membership it gets. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrive has also directed all donations at checkout toward giving grocery stipends and free memberships to those affected by the pandemic. Currently, Thrive members have donated more than $100,000 at checkout, which the company has matched dollar for dollar. (People can contribute to this fund without placing an order, through the site’s donation page.)

If that’s incentive enough to step away from your Amazon cart and skip your masked trip to the grocery store, start a free 30-day trial to Thrive Market and get 25% off your first order here.