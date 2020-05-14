Maria Teresa Kumar, television host and CEO of Voto Latino, keeps a statue of Cesar Chavez in her office

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?

Maria Teresa Kumar: I can eat everything. I guess that would be my best and worst habit.

FC: What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

MTK: I go for a walk or start reading trends in consumer marketing. Reading trends sparks ideas!

FC: What’s the business buzzword you never want to hear again?

MTK: When we’re in external meetings or conferences and folks say that it’s time to take a “bio break.” That’s really too much information. It’s gross.

FC: How do you unplug?