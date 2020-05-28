Head of Google for Startups Jewel Burks Solomon cried reading ‘Just Mercy’

1. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz
I find [some of] the agreements, “Be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, and don’t make assumptions,” to be an incredible framework for daily life.
2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson
I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much while reading a book. Bryan Stevenson’s declaration about the power of getting proximate to people who are suffering informs everything I do.
3. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison
I revisited this book after Toni Morrison passed away last year. It was even more heart wrenching, poignant, and surprisingly relevant than the first time I read it, in high school.
4. The Color of Money, Mehrsa Bahrasadan
This book shook up my perspective about how the racial wealth gap in the U.S. can be tackled and added an in-depth historical perspective that I needed.