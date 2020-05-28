UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Head of Google for Startups Jewel Burks Solomon cried reading ‘Just Mercy’

Jewel Burks Solomon, head of Google for Startups, shares the books that inspire her.

Head of Google for Startups Jewel Burks Solomon cried reading ‘Just Mercy’
[Illustration: Kathryn Rathke]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

1. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz

advertisement
advertisement

I find [some of] the agreements, “Be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, and don’t make assumptions,” to be an incredible framework for daily life.

2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson

I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much while reading a book. Bryan Stevenson’s declaration about the power of getting proximate to people who are suffering informs everything I do.

3. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison

I revisited this book after Toni Morrison passed away last year. It was even more heart wrenching, poignant, and surprisingly relevant than the first time I read it, in high school.

4. The Color of Money, Mehrsa Bahrasadan

advertisement

This book shook up my perspective about how the racial wealth gap in the U.S. can be tackled and added an in-depth historical perspective that I needed.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life