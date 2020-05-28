Head of Google for Startups Jewel Burks Solomon cried reading ‘Just Mercy’

I find [some of] the agreements, “Be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, and don’t make assumptions,” to be an incredible framework for daily life.

2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson

I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much while reading a book. Bryan Stevenson’s declaration about the power of getting proximate to people who are suffering informs everything I do.

3. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison

I revisited this book after Toni Morrison passed away last year. It was even more heart wrenching, poignant, and surprisingly relevant than the first time I read it, in high school.

4. The Color of Money, Mehrsa Bahrasadan