The 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones loves watching forensic files

@blvckvrchives This account, run by Renata Cherlise, features photos of black life across the decades, many of them taken by regular folks of regular folks doing regular things.

Twitter

@soledadobrien

Liberated from the faux neutrality required by mainstream media, Soledad O’Brien has become a critic of the failings of political media in the age of Trump.

Podcast

In the Dark, by APM Reports

A serious investigative series that reveals impressive reporting chops, excellent production, surprising twists, and stories of heart-wrenching injustice.

TV Show

Forensic Files

A lot of the “science,” such as blood spatter analysis, has been debunked, but this show is my go-to when I am on the road and alone in my hotel room at night.