The 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones loves watching forensic files

@blvckvrchives
This account, run by Renata Cherlise, features photos of black life across the decades, many of them taken by regular folks of regular folks doing regular things.
@soledadobrien
Liberated from the faux neutrality required by mainstream media, Soledad O’Brien has become a critic of the failings of political media in the age of Trump.
Podcast
In the Dark, by APM Reports
A serious investigative series that reveals impressive reporting chops, excellent production, surprising twists, and stories of heart-wrenching injustice.
TV Show
Forensic Files
A lot of the “science,” such as blood spatter analysis, has been debunked, but this show is my go-to when I am on the road and alone in my hotel room at night.