Makers founder and documentarian Dyllan McGee wakes up to Bill Withers

“Lovely Day,” Bill Withers You can’t listen to this and not feel happy. Sometimes I do a little dance in the kitchen.

Driving

“My church,” Maren Morris

Singing in the car is my church. I hit the steering wheel as if I’m clapping, too.

Working Out

Pivot Podcast

I need something that distracts me—Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s banter does the trick!

Hard at Work

“As,” Stevie Wonder

It has an energy and a beat that keeps me motivated.

Get Psyched

“The Star Spangled Banner,” Whitney Houston

Gets. Me. Every. Time.

Mellow Out

“Summer Highland Falls,” Billy Joel

A great song to relax or have a good cry to.