Makers founder and documentarian Dyllan McGee wakes up to Bill Withers

Waking Up
“Lovely Day,” Bill Withers
You can’t listen to this and not feel happy. Sometimes I do a little dance in the kitchen.
Driving
“My church,” Maren Morris
Singing in the car is my church. I hit the steering wheel as if I’m clapping, too.
Working Out
Pivot Podcast
I need something that distracts me—Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s banter does the trick!
Hard at Work
“As,” Stevie Wonder
It has an energy and a beat that keeps me motivated.
Get Psyched
“The Star Spangled Banner,” Whitney Houston
Gets. Me. Every. Time.
Mellow Out
“Summer Highland Falls,” Billy Joel
A great song to relax or have a good cry to.