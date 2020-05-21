UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Makers founder and documentarian Dyllan McGee wakes up to Bill Withers

You can’t listen to this and not feel happy. Sometimes I do a little dance in the kitchen.

Makers founder and documentarian Dyllan McGee wakes up to Bill Withers
[Illustration: Kathryn Rathke]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Waking Up

“Lovely Day,” Bill Withers
You can’t listen to this and not feel happy. Sometimes I do a little dance in the kitchen.

advertisement

Driving

“My church,” Maren Morris
Singing in the car is my church. I hit the steering wheel as if I’m clapping, too.

Working Out

Pivot Podcast
I need something that distracts me—Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s banter does the trick!

Hard at Work

“As,” Stevie Wonder
It has an energy and a beat that keeps me motivated.

Get Psyched

“The Star Spangled Banner,” Whitney Houston
Gets. Me. Every. Time.

Mellow Out

“Summer Highland Falls,” Billy Joel
A great song to relax or have a good cry to.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life