The zombie-like fervor around reopening the economy—in one haunting image

As every single car commercial out right now mentions immediately, these are uncertain times. Nobody knows when things will get back to normal, or even if things will get back to normal . For all we know, the old idea of “normal” may become a fairy tale we tell our grandchildren.

Some people are taking the unnerving uncertainty in stride: Staying safe, mainlining the news, and trying to scrape by as unemployment skyrockets.

Others, however, are not exactly taking it in stride. They either think the coronavirus isn’t as bad as the media is portraying it or they think it is that bad, but only for the elderly and infirm. The bottom line for both groups seems to be that no amount of virus-related death is worth eliminating the economic gains made over the last three years by Mr. Trump. In that vein, a group of 100 protesters swarmed the Ohio statehouse in Columbus earlier this week, demanding Ohio governor Mike DeWine ease the restrictions on local citizens so they can leave their houses and spread germs wherever they please.

Although none of the protesters may be carrying the disease, an image of the group banging on the doors of the statehouse demanding to be let in looks exactly like every horde of zombies trying to break down a survivor stronghold in any zombie movie.

Don’t just take my word for it. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the image, which sums up the rising fervor from some of the darkest corners of the internet around reopening the country.