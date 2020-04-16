The zombie-like fervor around reopening the economy—in one haunting image

As every single car commercial out right now mentions immediately, these are uncertain times. Nobody knows when things will get back to normal, or even if things will get back to normal. For all we know, the old idea of “normal” may become a fairy tale we tell our grandchildren.
Some people are taking the unnerving uncertainty in stride: Staying safe, mainlining the news, and trying to scrape by as unemployment skyrockets.
Others, however, are not exactly taking it in stride. They either think the coronavirus isn’t as bad as the media is portraying it or they think it is that bad, but only for the elderly and infirm. The bottom line for both groups seems to be that no amount of virus-related death is worth eliminating the economic gains made over the last three years by Mr. Trump. In that vein, a group of 100 protesters swarmed the Ohio statehouse in Columbus earlier this week, demanding Ohio governor Mike DeWine ease the restrictions on local citizens so they can leave their houses and spread germs wherever they please.
Although none of the protesters may be carrying the disease, an image of the group banging on the doors of the statehouse demanding to be let in looks exactly like every horde of zombies trying to break down a survivor stronghold in any zombie movie.
Don’t just take my word for it. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the image, which sums up the rising fervor from some of the darkest corners of the internet around reopening the country.
BRAINS!!! https://t.co/lvvkv60cQ5
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 15, 2020
Dawn of the Braindead (2020) https://t.co/cCEeouKjh6 pic.twitter.com/jB7RToolos
— It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) April 15, 2020
28 Business Days Later (2020) https://t.co/InjHj0PrdE
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 15, 2020
fox news has turned people into actual walking dead https://t.co/kGjgzcNE0g
— Matt HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC Negrin (@MattNegrin) April 15, 2020
The final season of The Walking Dead sucks. https://t.co/riGA8q25pI
— Stay At Home Giants (@slpng_giants) April 15, 2020
dont open dead outside https://t.co/RaRMgQPe04
— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) April 15, 2020
This is actually a clip from an upcoming spinoff of "The Walking Dead" called "Before They Were Zombies." https://t.co/rmIuKDd0vX
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 15, 2020
MAKE AMERICA BRAINS AGAIN https://t.co/4SuX9IRgw1
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 15, 2020
Another thing the photo has in common with zombie movies, besides aesthetics, is that it points toward the same inevitable conclusion that all zombie movies do as well.
Humankind is doomed. https://t.co/3n2MpWwyP3
— Cobra Glory ???? (@corybarlog) April 15, 2020