A clothing line from home improvement brand Fiskars and other products ‘Fast Company’ is loving

Finland’s oldest company, Fiskars, is known for its trademark plastic orange-handled scissors. Now it’s entering the world of high fashion, with a clothing and accessory line in collaboration with fashion and print designer Maria Korkeila coming out in spring 2021. With adaptable and durable design details, the 11-piece collection was made with functionality in mind. One jacket has a detachable hem, hood, and sleeves, and a tool belt can be converted into a fanny pack.

Hay Water Bottle

“Reusable water bottles are a staple in any household. These stainless-steel-and-enamel bottles come in multiple sizes and colors, so they pair with any activity or outfit.” —Chelsea Schiff, associate art director, Fast Company

Birkenstocks (Arizona style)

“I have a white pair, magenta calf-hair ones, black leather ones with gold buckles, and snake ones.” —Libby Wadle, CEO, Madewell

DJI Mavic

“I love drones, and this one is by far the best value for your money. It’s small, so you can travel with it anywhere. It flies more than 2 kilometers, even in hard conditions (snow, rain—I’ve done it), and it records in 4K.” —Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola