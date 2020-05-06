UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

A clothing line from home improvement brand Fiskars and other products ‘Fast Company’ is loving

Finland’s oldest company, Fiskars, is known for its trademark plastic orange-handled scissors. Now it’s entering the world of high fashion.

A clothing line from home improvement brand Fiskars and other products ‘Fast Company’ is loving
[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Finland’s oldest company, Fiskars, is known for its trademark plastic orange-handled scissors. Now it’s entering the world of high fashion, with a clothing and accessory line in collaboration with fashion and print designer Maria Korkeila coming out in spring 2021. With adaptable and durable design details, the 11-piece collection was made with functionality in mind. One jacket has a detachable hem, hood, and sleeves, and a tool belt can be converted into a fanny pack.

advertisement
Fiskars - From $10.99
[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris]

Hay Water Bottle

“Reusable water bottles are a staple in any household. These stainless-steel-and-enamel bottles come in multiple sizes and colors, so they pair with any activity or outfit.” —Chelsea Schiff, associate art director, Fast Company

Hay Design - Water bottles from $35
[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris]

Birkenstocks (Arizona style)

“I have a white pair, magenta calf-hair ones, black leather ones with gold buckles, and snake ones.” —Libby Wadle, CEO, Madewell

Birkenstocks - From $110
[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris]

DJI Mavic

“I love drones, and this one is by far the best value for your money. It’s small, so you can travel with it anywhere. It flies more than 2 kilometers, even in hard conditions (snow, rain—I’ve done it), and it records in 4K.” —Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola

DJI Mavic - From $969
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life