Why every business leader will need their own Dr. Fauci before we return to work

The world as we’ve known it has changed—and that’s as true for business as any other sector of our society. And while a fair amount of conversation has centered around the timing of when we will get back to work, little has focused on how . We now need to consider and tackle the challenges businesses will face when people begin the return to work or potentially encounter complex legal, regulatory, and HR hurdles.

First, let’s assume that certain things will have already happened when returning to work begins. There is an emerging consensus that relaxing “social distancing” will depend on three factors: dramatically scaling up testing and related monitoring; a sustained decline in new COVID-19 cases; and an easing of the burden on healthcare resources.

OK, then what? As Dr. Anthony Fauci said at an April 6 White House briefing, we cannot expect to return to a pre-COVID-19 world, at least until a vaccine can protect the entire population. Among the many adjustments that business will need to make, some of the most important will be how they deal with their own employees. Those challenges fall primarily into three categories:

Complexity and confusion

Recovery will come to different countries, and to different regions of large countries, at different times. Moreover, in the U.S. at least, governors and local health authorities have the ultimate authority. All this leads to a complex patchwork of laws and regulations. To manage it, my company, and likely many others, maintains a constantly changing spreadsheet available to all employees that monitors the restriction and other factors in each place where we have an office. That need will continue. Also, we have already seen how attitudes about the virus and social distancing are often shaped by a political filter, and that will only intensify in an election year. To depoliticize decision-making, appoint a well-regarded medical team or individual physician as a senior adviser; every chief executive will want their own Dr. Fauci.

Workplace safety and health

While social distancing requirements may be eased, it is unlikely they will be eliminated. Workers will expect, and local authorities may require, changes to your physical setup. Where remote work has been an option, you may find it better to continue. Where it is not, you may need to reconfigure your workspaces. If you don’t start designing that now, you may not be able to open up when the time comes.



Some have already suggested that employers will want to screen employees to see if they carry antibodies to the coronavirus (and may therefore be presumed immune), as well as daily screening of workers (via thermography or rapid tests) to screen out those who may be infected. While this would be impossible now, let’s assume that testing for both the virus and its antibodies will be far more widespread by the time we go back to work, and that doctors will know more about the degree and length of immunity the antibodies confer. Still, employer screening carries a host of potential privacy and liability problems. One way to start working through these issues right now is to assemble an advisory group that includes doctors, lawyers, and HR experts with experience in infectious disease, public health, and mental health. Which leads to the third category: