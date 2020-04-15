Pokémon Stay? Niantic is updating Pokémon Go so you can play from home

Pokémon Go will soon get a bit easier to play at home from that indent in your couch.

The game was a smash hit when AR pioneer Niantic launched it in 2016. That year now resembles a distant memory, but Pokémon Go is still quite popular today: It had its best year ever by revenue in 2019, according to an estimate from Sensor Tower. The coronavirus lockdowns have since undermined much of what made Pokémon Go so compelling, so Niantic says it’s working on “new and exciting gameplay that can be enjoyed both from home and when we’re able to go out and explore together again.”

Remote Raids is the big change coming to players next. Raid Battles, added to the game in 2017, enable players to get together at a physical spot to battle powerful pokémon. “Soon,” Niantic says, “you’ll be able to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map.” TechCrunch reports the feature will be “live in the coming days.”

Niantic teased other updates in the works, “including improved battle-screen design” and bonus Field Research “activities that you can complete from home.” Check out Niantic’s blog for more details.