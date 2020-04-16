How to iron out awkward buffer phrases while speaking in a virtual meeting

I can tolerate small glitches in technology, at this moment everyone is understandably learning to adapt . During a video conference, if you’re only occupying a quarter of your screen because your camera is set at a bad angle, it’s to be expected. After all, many of us aren’t trained with speaking from a selfie perspective .

But when your speech starts to feel like stop-and-start traffic, this is what drives me crazy. When speech is fragmented and you’re often sprinkling “ahs” and “ers” and “you knows” everywhere, your communication suffers and your audience’s attention wanes.

How do you immediately reduce your filler words and deliver more impact, especially in remote conversations and conferences? Here are a few easy tips to improve your flow.

Keep your sentences short

When you are speaking and your thoughts are all connected and you want to string your thoughts together and you want to make sure your teammates get the idea and they know what you’re talking about you’re going to have “ahs” and “ers.”

Notice the number of “ands” in that sentence.

Every “and” is a potential “ah” or “er.” Now, try saying that sentence out loud. Unless you are a trained actor, you’ll probably have an “ah” or “er” or two, or three. Longer sentences produce a lot of “ahs,” “ers,” and “you knows.” The more reason to keep your sentences short.

Speak in the active “we” voice

When you speak in the passive voice, you are speaking in an official, more formal voice, rather than a personal voice. The passive voice distances you from your message, and the impression is you are not owning the message.