5 nonclinical careers to consider if you want a job in healthcare

Now, more than ever, we appreciate and acknowledge the importance of all our healthcare employees throughout the country and the world, in the many different roles they play to improve and save lives every day. Certainly, the doctors and nurses on the front lines are at top of mind right now—and are often the first roles you think of when it comes to careers in healthcare.

However, there are so many different roles that play an important part in the healthcare industry and don’t require medical degrees. They require various skill sets, personalities, knowledge, and leadership styles that may be perfect for people looking to make a difference without a medical degree. According to LinkedIn’s March employment report, healthcare job postings are 35% ahead of January’s pace in terms of job postings per day. Healthcare specialist is also the fourth most in-demand job in the U.S. as of March 26, 2020. If you’re interested in a nonclinical role within the ever-important and viable healthcare industry, here are five career paths you might consider and a few tips for choosing the best job for you. From marketing to finance, you can make a difference by bringing your skills to the healthcare industry. Marketing and communications There are many ways to pair your marketing skills with your passion for helping others, whether you work in a marketing role for a hospital system or oversee advertising and digital media for a company that develops medical equipment. The variety and number of roles requiring top-notch communication and creative skills are endless. Human resources, talent acquisition, and administration Managing the important administrative tasks of building, growing, inspiring and leading health-related organizations is a great opportunity for people who love working with others. Being a part of a team that molds and shapes the culture of an organization can be rewarding, both personally and financially. For those with great communication and organizational skills, various administrative roles are often available within healthcare companies across the board. A 2017 study from Randstad analyzed data from expert recruiters to predict the five best jobs in the nonclinical healthcare field, and roles such as “administrative assistant” and “executive assistant” were found to be in high demand.

Finance If you love numbers and data, there are many finance-related roles you can take on. From accounting to budgeting to daily operations to investments, the opportunities are varied to find something you love. Legal With constant change in the healthcare industry, expert analysis and representation from legal professionals are in high demand. As Richard Herrman says: The rise in healthcare costs, quality of care, and innovation, in addition to increasing globalization and regulations, will keep health lawyers busy for years. Technology Technology continues to change the way we live, and the healthcare field is at the forefront of that. There are many tech-focused roles within the clinical side of the industry, but there are also plenty of opportunities for nonclinical, IT-centric skills. As VeryWellHealth suggests, the field of health information technology (healthcare IT) is rapidly growing and encompasses some of the highest-paying jobs in the field that don’t require a medical degree. These include positions at medical offices and hospital systems throughout the country, but also various companies and organizations whose products and services benefit these facilities. How to choose the right opportunity After choosing which realm of nonclinical healthcare you want to pursue, it’s important to research the companies and organizations offering these opportunities. Knowing what the organization stands for, understanding their mission, and how they will change or impact the future are important values to consider. They should be in line with your values as a person, giving the work meaning that you connect with. This information is typically easy to find on any company or healthcare organization’s website. For example, the health insurance company HealthMarkets outlines its mission, vision, and values in one fell swoop on its career opportunities page.

In addition to identifying values and mission, take a look at employee reviews. What have other employees said about the company, culture, and leadership? Are they happy with their roles? Is there room for growth? You can also look at the sections of a company’s website that outline their latest news announcements, social media content, and the volunteer or philanthropic opportunities they participate in. Does this look like a company you want to be part of? Finally, determine what benefits are offered to employees at these companies. The 2019 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare highlights the health systems and healthcare companies that best promote: Diversity within the workplace

Employee engagement

Professional growth In addition to more common benefits packages with insurance options and paid time off, many companies today offer wellness and personal benefits, as well as philanthropic opportunities that appeal to job seekers looking to build a career and make a difference in the lives of others. Research and compile a list of benefits you care about and bring that to your interviews to ensure you get the job that fits your skills and your needs. Find a nonclinical healthcare job and make a difference The opportunities are endless for people of all education levels, skill sets, and backgrounds. If making a difference in the lives of others is a value you hold dear, take the opportunity now to find your next career role in the healthcare field.