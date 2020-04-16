This is how to lead a startup through crisis and change

COVID-19 has brought global uncertainty and record high market volatility, changing the way companies operate almost overnight. This has had huge ramifications for how businesses operate, and how leaders and managers are expected to support and communicate with their teams.

The silver lining is that uncertainty creates opportunity–especially for the companies that will be born from the wreckage. This isn’t the first time our world has felt the burden of an economic downturn, and it won’t be the last.

Focusing on both survival and growth through crisis, here are 10 things business leaders can consider as they weather this storm.

Adapt to give your customers what they need now

Keep customers at the center of everything you do. Demonstrate that you’re here to support them, and save them money and time by evolving to meet their demands. Understand how change may provide an opportunity for growth, and find ways to build customer loyalty. Customers will never forget how you treat them during a crisis, and that treatment will define your brand for the next decade.

Take care of your team using transparency and humility

Remember that people will experience this crisis in vastly different ways. Address the entire spectrum of employee feelings and needs, not only those in the majority. Some can easily adapt to new circumstances, while others can not; some are confident in the current business model, while others need to be reassured. Survey your team regularly to solicit feedback, pivot as needed, and be purely transparent in decision-making processes. If you’ve laid a foundation of trust, your team will come along with you.

Assess spending and manage your burn to extend your runway

Companies go out of business because they run out of money. Assess current liquidity, travel and expenses, payroll, customer acquisition cost, and expense management, and consider which expenses can be scaled back or done in-house. Analyze different revenue outcomes to see where your money breaks. Draw on credit lines, identify funding sources, and talk candidly to investors about company data. Understand what your available options are to extend your runway, and adjust expenses accordingly.

Overcommunicate to employees, vendors, partners, and stakeholders

Communicate often and courageously, using a consistent cadence and a variety of platforms. Build morale by infusing the dismal global narrative with stories of company and customer success. Remember that honesty drives trust, and building trust is crucial during times of uncertainty. Data and certainty calm fears, and people are generally fearing the worst these days, so be confident when providing updates to stakeholders, and proactively present contingency plans, cash positions, and wins. Leadership may not always have the popular answer, but reassure employees, partners, and stakeholders that they will hear from you first, should changes arise.