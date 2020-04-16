Everyone is drinking coffee during coronavirus, but make sure to order local

Locked-down Americans are stockpiling coffee and, likely, drinking lots of it, including the daytime brews that their employers previously purchased. This is new territory for the coffee industry: Buyers and sellers do not know whether consumption will remain high enough to compensate for the closures of coffee chains nationwide, particularly once Americans begin drinking the stockpiles in their pantries.

This is an excellent way to support a struggling local business. Local cafes that roast their own beans are selling and delivering beans in bulk. Just call your nearest closed cafe, order a couple month’s supply, and request a contact-less delivery. Tell your friends to do it too.