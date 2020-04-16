The new ‘New York Times’ podcast ‘Rabbit Hole’ sends you down one to see what the internet does to us

Last year, New York Times reporter and columnist Kevin Roose wrote an engrossing, investigative story about the artificial intelligence behind YouTube’s recommendation algorithm. “ The Making of a YouTube Radical ” was anchored in the experience of 26-year-old Caleb Cain, a college dropout who was turned on to far-right conspiracy theories on the platform. The broader story was a look at how YouTube was shaping the views and actions of many young men like Cain by specifically aiming to keep users engaged for as long as possible.

Roose called the result of this design YouTube’s “rabbit hole effect.”

Now, the Times and Roose are using that story as the jumping-off point for a brand-new, six-part podcast called Rabbit Hole, examining how the internet is changing us.

“I’ve spent the last couple of years reporting on stories that sort of circle around this central question of what the internet is doing to us,” says Roose. “It used to behave like a library or virtual town square. [That] was the metaphor for a long time, and it seemed like that wasn’t adequately describing how the internet worked in people’s lives.”

No longer was it just a neutral place where people went to learn things and talk to each other. Instead it exerted force on us in different ways—recommending things, pulling us in certain directions, introducing us to new ideas, and it was all being shaped by the incentives of the companies behind the dominant platforms.

“It always felt like every time I wrote about some new online phenomenon, I was describing one part of an elephant,” says Roose. “So it felt like there was this huge, looming question in my mind. If I were to try to explain the entire internet, how it works, how it pushes and pulls people, could we actually do that in audio format? And could that draw together these threads I’d been tugging on for the last few years? So we just decided to try.”

The new pod is produced and edited by the same team behind the Times’s limited series Caliphate. It’s also the latest example of how the Times audio division is significantly expanding and responding to audiences amid a pandemic. In addition to Rabbit Hole, the company has also recently launched Sugar Calling with Cheryl Strayed, featuring interviews with renowned writers, and re-upped new episodes of the culture pod Still Processing with Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris. Within The Daily, in direct response to this pandemic, they also created new features such as Project Joy and Relief, to provide some respite from the constant bad news, and The Sunday Read, where NYT magazine features are read by soothing, audio book-quality voices.