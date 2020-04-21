How to survive the disruption in global supply chains

It’s been 15 years since Thomas Friedman declared that “the world is flat,” given the many ways that technology and lower trade barriers had collapsed national boundaries and fostered a new wave of globalization in which everyone does business with everyone else.

But what happens to those well-oiled global supply chains when the president of the United States, the world’s largest economy, imposes steep new tariffs on everything from Chinese steel to French wines? Or when a fast-spreading virus paralyzes business in China, with ripple effects on companies throughout the world?

These natural and manmade disruptions are the turbulent new realities of global supply chains, says Hau Lee, a professor of operations, information, and technology at Stanford Graduate School of Business. For most large American manufacturers, globalized sourcing is here to stay, as they continue to take advantage of low-cost labor overseas. (The number of manufacturing jobs in the U.S. has fallen dramatically over the past 40 years, from over 19 million in 1980 to under 13 million today.)

“The world isn’t as flat as it used to be. It’s bumpy,” says Lee. “The question is how to create an agile and flexible response.”

Look for options in advance

The first big priority, he says, is for companies to increase their awareness about what’s happening throughout the supply chain. What are the trends in trade agreements? What kinds of risks—physical, political, financial—do suppliers at each level face? What will be the repercussions for the rest of the chain if a key factory shuts down? And what are the backup options?

“It’s not enough to know what’s happening in your existing supply chain,” Lee says. “Companies also need visibility outside the supply chain. They need to know about the capacity of other suppliers and how to activate them immediately if necessary. That requires building relationships in advance.”

A second priority, Lee continues, is to build more flexibility into the production process—what some call “operational hedging.” That starts with having alternative sources, but Lee says it can also mean designing products so that they can be produced in different factories. In 2000, Lee notes, a fire destroyed a crucial chip-making factory in Albuquerque that supplied Nokia, the Finnish mobile phone company. Because Nokia had designed its chips to be built in different locations, however, it was able to quickly shift production to the Netherlands and Singapore.