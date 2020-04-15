This comedian warning her past self about COVID-19 hilariously nails how ill prepared we were

Question: how would you describe the current pandemic to your past self if you could only give loose details?

So goes the premise of comedian and actor Julie Nolke’s recent sketch. Julie from the present travels back in time four months to clue her past self in about all that’s been happening. But because of the butterfly effect, she can only give vague hints and advice. Invest in Zoom? Check. A Costco run? Definitely.

The realest part of the video is Julie’s mentioning of the Australian wildfires as being “the defining feature of 2020.” Remember those wildfires? The wildfires that killed an estimated one billion animals, caused $110 billion in damages and losses, and scorched 46 million acres of land? Yeah, that was just a few months ago.

“Your definition of ‘a pretty big deal’ is going to change for sure.”