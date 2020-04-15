Watch ‘John Wick’ with Jamie Lee Curtis—and other free live-streaming events during quarantine

You can now add movies to the list of live-streaming entertainment that’s helping you keep your wits about you during quarantine. As the coronavirus threatens to keep cinemas shuttered for the foreseeable future, some studios have pushed new films to pay streaming services , while others are hosting free (or low-cost) live-streaming events of older movies in an attempt to re-create the beloved communal viewing experience and raise funds for COVID-19-related causes.

Here’s a guide for the movie nights coming up in the next few weeks.

#FocusMovieMondays

Focus Features used to host Focus Fridays, but in early April, it shifted to Focus Movie Mondays in response to COVID-19. Viewers can enjoy titles they love for free from the comfort of home via Facebook Live. There will be live sessions and Q and As with special guests. Viewers who can afford to are encouraged to donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundations COVID-19 Response Fund (link provided during screening).

Mallrats live watch party with Kevin Smith: April 20 at 8 p.m. ET

My Summer of Love: April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies

Lionsgate teamed up with YouTube, Fandango, and the National Association of Theater Owners to host watch parties for four Fridays starting on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET. Each movie night will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, who will share her movie memories alongside other celebrities and YouTube personalities. This event is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to laid-off theater workers (the link will be provided during the screening). Movies will be streamed on Lionsgate and Fandango MovieClips’ YouTube channels.

The Hunger Games: April 17