Google is lowering the video quality of Nest cameras during the pandemic

Google has announced that it is lowering the video quality of its Nest cameras in order to “conserve internet resources” during the coronavirus pandemic, TechCrunch reports . Google sent an email to Nest users last night confirming the move.

The adjustment to video quality comes as an increasing percentage of workers work from home during lockdown. More workers working from home means higher internet usage, especially during the day, which could lead to networks being overwhelmed. TechCrunch points out the Nest Cam IQ uses as much as 400GB of data per month on its highest video quality setting.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the video quality change to TechCrunch, saying, “To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days we’re going to be making a few changes. We believe these changes have the potential to help make it easier for communities to keep up with school, work, and everything in between.”

It is important to point out that Nest users can change the settings of their devices to use the highest quality even after Google lowers the video quality settings. That’s because Google is just enabling lower video quality settings by default and not placing a cap on the highest-quality setting.