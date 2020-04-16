COVID-19 is normalizing telehealth, and that’s a good thing

Bob Kocher is a physician, a partner at venture capital firm Venrock, and a senior fellow at the USC Schaeffer Center. He was recently chosen by California Governor Gavin Newsom to serve on the state’s new public-private coronavirus testing task force, which seeks to significantly expand testing capacity across the state. Previously, Kocher served as a special assistant to President Obama and is credited with helping to shape the Affordable Care Act.

When the state of California enlisted my help working on our state’s coronavirus response, my goal was to address the enormous initial gap in testing. We’re ramping up testing to identify where the virus is spreading, how to contain it, and, ultimately, determine when it’s safe to go back to work. We have made a lot of progress and need to make sure that we can accurately and rapidly diagnose new infections, track the rate of viral spreading, and contain outbreaks.

While the risk of COVID-19 is greater for older and sicker patients, there have been hundreds of younger and healthier people dying from the disease. People of all ages are nervous—rightfully so—about going to hospitals and clinics during this time. Healthcare organizations are advising people to stay home unless they require urgent medical attention and are recommending virtual treatment options instead. Probably, many are forgoing useful treatments out of fear too.

Medicare, knowing that all of its beneficiaries, by definition, are high risk, changed the rules and announced that telemedicine could replace in-person visits to reduce the spread of coronavirus. This created a huge opportunity for telemedicine companies to serve a large and brand-new market. Under this new waiver, Medicare now pays for telemedicine at the same rate as in-person visits. Previously, Medicare had strict requirements for telehealth, requiring that patients live in a rural area and travel to a local medical facility to conduct a virtual visit, and generally not allowing patients to receive telehealth services in their home. Additionally, private insurance companies such as Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield are waiving copays for telemedicine for many members until at least June.

COVID-19 is causing millions of people to try telemedicine for the first time.

All telemedicine providers are seeing a huge uptick in demand, including Doctor on Demand (an investment of my firm, Venrock), Teladoc, MDLive, and American Well. The Department of Health and Human Services also announced that video platforms, such as FaceTime and Skype, are temporarily acceptable for healthcare providers to use. Zoom has also been given temporary approval, although the platform is currently struggling with some security issues . There’s also a rise in services specifically designed for telehealth, such as VSee, Doxy, and thera-Link. COVID-19 is causing millions of people to try telemedicine for the first time. And based upon app store reviews , people really like the experience.

I think that demand for telemedicine will continue to grow rapidly. Sadly, we will be dealing with high risk from COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed or enough people are infected to establish herd immunity in our population. This will cause people to continue to rely on telemedicine whenever possible. Habits that we form now will grow into preferences and default behaviors, and patients won’t want to return to a pre-COVID-19, less-convenient form of in-person healthcare.

Seeing is understanding

Doctors, too, will prefer telemedicine because it enables them to spend more time doing what they like—caring for patients. With virtual visits, doctors can check in with sicker patients more often and can learn more about them by seeing their living environments through video. For instance, do they have access to safe housing? Do they have pets that may exacerbate or help their medical condition? Do they have the food they need? Do they have evidence of the social support needed to help care for them? All of these factors are important and hard to assess in an in-person office visit.