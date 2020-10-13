The comfiest, coziest, most practical footwear for inside your house—and maybe occasionally outside, too

We’ve been in quarantine for more than half the year now, and as the weather cools again, we’re looking at a lot more time spent indoors. One of our favorite secrets to feeling comfy and slightly more put-together at home has been house shoes. A step up from plain socks or bunny slippers, these cozy slip-ons will take you from your bedroom, to your kitchen, to your office, all the way out to the mailbox (and maybe even through a Starbucks drive thru) while keeping your feet cozy, clean, and dry. If you don’t have a trusty pair yet (seriously, how?) or you aren’t totally in love with the pair you have on right now, we’ve got some suggestions for you.
Glerups The Slip-On
If you hate the idea of wearing your house shoes anywhere but under the sanctity of your own roof (and if that’s you, hats off, because your hygiene is next level), then these are your perfect match. These cult-favorite slippers are made of steam-felted wool that is formed into socks for a perfect fit before it is stitched onto a soft, thin, quiet leather sole (that is very much akin to a traditional moccasin), so they’re perfect for wearing exclusively in the home. They’re unisex (so make sure you order the right size!) and are surprisingly breathable for something made of wool. Additionally, the Glerups wool construction means they have naturally-occurring anti-stink and antimicrobial properties, so they are fresh for year-round wear with or without socks.
Ugg Scuff and Scuffette II
The most iconic house shoes of our time (this is an almost undebatable opinion) are the Ugg Scuffette and Scuff shoe. These lightweight slippers are much more durable than they might appear at first glance (thanks to the rubber sole and quality construction), and the mule style allows enough airflow that they don’t get too stuffy—even with the shearling lining. Folks who invest in these tend to get hooked on how practical and wearable they truly are. One Fast Company editor recently told me she put these on in mid-March and hasn’t yet taken them off. Yeah, they’re really, really comfy.
Allbirds Tree Loungers
The Tree Loungers from the do-gooders at Allbirds are not only sustainably made, but they’re incredibly comfy (like the take-them-as-your-only-pair-of-shoes-on-an-international-trip-when-all-this-is-over cozy). They’re lighter and more nimble than wool shoes, thanks to the super breathable eucalyptus pulp knit that they’re made from. And to give them just a touch more durability and a plush feel, Allbirds topped off the Tree Loungers with odor-reducing merino wool insoles and a low-density foam outsole.
The North Face Thermoball Traction Bootie
Have cold feet? With the Thermoball Traction Bootie, the experts at the North Face created a soft, moldable slip-on bootie that’s ultrawarm and has a covert-but-durable sole that’s perfect for those small excursions outside of the house. They’re a style that I can only dub half-high-fashion, half-trash-bag—and they’re all the more lovable for it. Plus, these booties are made from recycled P.E.T. ripstop nylon and recycled rubber. Oh, and they’re water-resistant. Pretty sweet, eh?
Crocs Classic Clog
Ah, the ever-divisive Croc clog. Those who wear them love them. And those who don’t wear them . . . don’t get it. These roomy, comfy, and (yes) somewhat ugly shoes are a footwear miracle—that can only be appreciated by the person wearing them. (Such as the FC editor who tells me she hasn’t taken off hers since she started working remotely.) One of the biggest selling points of Crocs as house shoes is their adaptability. They’re cushy and supportive, they’re light as hell, and they come clean with a quick rinse or wipe—which makes them perfect as transitional indoor/outdoor shoes. And they come in basically any color you could imagine wanting. Another bonus: Crocs has currently pledged to donate 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to healthcare workers.
Minnetonka Moccasins
Living at the intersection of a refined loafer and comfy slipper is the Minnetonka Moccasin. Beloved as a classic and made of soft suede leather, this moccasin is adaptable–ready to be slipped on as you kick back and lounge all day or go out for a quick neighborhood spin. The padded insole melts into your feet, and the leather never uncomfortably rubs or chafes—so the break-in period is painless. And if you’re looking for a beefier option that can handle everyday wear outdoors, Minnetonka has released the Kilty Plus for women, which has deeply-lugged rubber soles, a cushy midsole, and water-resistant leather.
Uniqlo Slippers
These sturdy, cozy shoes look like the textbook definition of “slippers.” They are a classic design and don’t skimp when it comes to comfort. We especially appreciate that they don’t clunk or click on hardwood floors–their slim outsoles tread as quietly as a mouse. These slippers come in four neutral colors and also come in a waffle fabric with an open toe, if you prefer the sandal silhouette.
Mohinders City Slipper
These gorgeous leather slippers are the kind you want others to see–so make sure you wear them every day when you grab the mail. Each pair is hand-made in Athani Village, India, by local artisans with the “cavani” traditional Indian weaving method of shoe construction. The cushioned footbed is lined with soft, foot-forming goat leather while the upper is woven from locally and naturally tanned water buffalo leather. Over time, these sandals break in to look better and feel better the more you wear them.
NakedCashmere Mule Slipper
Could there be a softer, more luxurious treat for your feet than a pair of 100% cashmere slippers atop a padded, suede sole? The answer is no. These slippers are clouds to walk upon, and look much chicer than other mule designs. We love the six available drab neutral colors (they have a zen quality to them), but if you are looking for a little more pizzaz, there’s also a special leopard printed edition complete with pompoms perched atop.
Designed as camp shoes to be slipped on after a long day hiking, these cozy little camp shoes make an excellent house slipper for anyone with cold feet. Available in beautiful colors including camel, off-white, mulberry purple, and hunter green, these rubber-bottomed shoes are waterproof and have a real sole to them, so they can handle a run into the drugstore or a trip out to the mailbox with no issues. They fold down flat, so they’re perfect to slip into a weekend back or slide under your bed when you’re not using them.
