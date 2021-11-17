The best slippers and shoes for lounging around the house this winter

The first step out of bed doesn’t have to be frigid. With a reliable pair of house shoes or slippers, you’ll be able to navigate from your bedroom, to your kitchen, to your home office, all the way out to the mailbox (and maybe even through a Starbucks drive-through) while keeping your feet cozy, clean, and dry. If you’re looking to upgrade from your tattered bunny slippers or you aren’t totally in love with the pair you have on right now, we’ve got some suggestions for you.

Allbirds Wool Dwellers

Self-care for your feet: AllBirds signature slippers are like puffy scuffs made from upcycled scraps from their wool shoes. The Dweller is available in two delightful textures, a nubby confetti-esque felted wool and pillowy bouclé, both of which feature the company’s FSC-certified natural rubber outsole, giving it a little extra traction around the house. Allbirds Wool Dwellers - $65 Glerups the Slip-On

If you hate the idea of wearing your house shoes anywhere but under the sanctity of your own roof (and if that’s you, hats off, because your hygiene is next level), then these are your perfect match. These cult-favorite slippers are made of steam-felted wool that is formed into socks for a perfect fit before it is stitched onto a soft, thin, quiet leather sole (that is very much akin to a traditional moccasin), so they’re perfect for wearing exclusively in the home. They’re unisex (so make sure you order the right size!) and are surprisingly breathable for something made of wool. Additionally, the Glerups wool construction means they have naturally occurring anti-stink and antimicrobial properties so they are fresh for year-round wear with or without socks. Backcountry - $94.95 Ugg Scuff and Scuffette II

The most iconic house shoes of our time (this is an almost undebatable opinion) are the Ugg Scuffette and Scuff shoe. These lightweight slippers are much more durable than they might appear at first glance (thanks to the rubber sole and quality construction), and the mule style allows enough airflow that they don’t get too stuffy—even with the shearling lining. Folks who invest in these tend to get hooked on how practical and wearable they truly are. One Fast Company editor recently told me she put these on in mid-March and hasn’t yet taken them off. Yeah, they’re really, really comfy.

The North Face Thermoball Traction Bootie

Have cold feet? With the Thermoball Traction Bootie, the experts at the North Face created a soft, moldable slip-on bootie that’s ultrawarm and has a covert-but-durable sole that’s perfect for padding around the house, and even those small excursions outside of the house. They’re a style that I can only dub half high-fashion, half trash bag—and they’re all the more lovable for it. Plus, these booties are made from recycled PET ripstop nylon and recycled rubber. Oh, and they’re water-resistant. Pretty sweet, eh? The North Face Men's - $65 The North Face Women's - $65 Minnetonka Moccasins

Living at the intersection of a refined loafer and comfy slipper is the Minnetonka Moccasin. Beloved as a classic and made of soft suede leather, this moccasin is adaptable—ready to be slipped on as you kick back and lounge all day or go out for a quick neighborhood spin. The padded insole melts into your feet, and the leather never uncomfortably rubs or chafes—so the break-in period is painless. And if you’re looking for a beefier option that can handle everyday wear outdoors, Minnetonka has released the Kilty Plus for women, which has deeply lugged rubber soles, a cushy midsole, and water-resistant leather.

NakedCashmere Mule Slippers - $95 Teva ReEmber Mocs

Designed as camp shoes to be slipped on after a long day hiking, these cozy little camp shoes make an excellent house slipper for anyone with cold feet. With a 100% recycled ripstop upper, microfiber lining and polyester rib knit collar, the shoes are sold in beautiful colors including olive, off-white and honey gold. The rubber-bottomed shoes are waterproof and have a real sole to them, so they can handle a run into the drugstore or a trip out to the mailbox with no issues. They fold down flat, so they’re perfect to slip into a weekend backpack or slide under your bed when you’re not using them. Teva ReEmber Moccasins - $75 Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.