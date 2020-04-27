How to tidy your to-do list like Marie Kondo

This is an excerpt from Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life , by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein. The book has a unique format, where the two authors have explicitly divvied up the book and the chapters each writes, but each then comments on the other’s work. Here, Sonenshein, a professor of organizational behavior at Rice University’s business school, writes about how to tidy your to-do list and Kondo shares her perspective. Read our cover profile of Kondo and her business, Konmari, here .

Evaluate Your Tasks to Make Your Job More Joyful

Your task pile is like a mirror—it reflects what you’re currently doing. How do you feel when you look in the mirror? I’ve learned that most people see opportunities to come closer to their ideal work life, but they’re not confident enough to make changes.

Don’t underestimate your control here, or the power that small changes could have on your day‑to‑day enjoyment of work. After you’ve got your tasks in piles, go through each pile, starting with the easiest to tidy (typically your core tasks), followed by project tasks, and concluding with developmental tasks. Pick up each task and ask yourself:

Is this task required for me to keep—and excel—at my job?

Will this task help create a more joyful future, for example, by helping earn a raise, get a promotion, or learn a new skill?

Does this task contribute to more satisfaction at work?

Stop doing any task that doesn’t meet one of these three conditions.

Now, what if you’ve got too many tasks that are required but don’t spark joy? Or what if your boss won’t let you discard any tasks, even the ones you have no reason to keep? Sometimes we’re not able to recognize how others benefit from our work. That’s a shame, because if we did, work would be a lot more meaningful.

Here’s a quick rule I follow: Apply the beneficiary test. Be honest—does anyone read the weekly report you send out, and does it change their decision-making? You can survey your beneficiaries to appraise the usefulness of your work. You might just learn that people do value your work and find new meaning in completing the task.

If you’re still convinced the task isn’t worth keeping, go talk with your boss. Share the results of your beneficiary test. Your boss might be able to see how your work is important, even if you don’t. It’s another way for you to learn if there’s a hidden impact to your work, which might change your mind about whether the task is worth keeping. After applying the beneficiary test, have an open conversation over the value of the tasks you’d like to discard, and politely remind the boss of the tradeoffs involved in doing them. If all of this fails to convince your boss, maybe your boss is just unreasonable. But unless you’re willing to change jobs, you’re just going to have to go along with it. As much as we’d all like to sometimes, we can’t toss the boss out!