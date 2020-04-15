GitHub slashes prices and makes all its ‘core’ features free

The company is also chopping the price of its cheapest paid plan by more than half, “from $9 per user/month to $4 per user/month.” GitHub put up an FAQ page to explain what the change means for everyone else, including anyone who had already shelled out for an annual plan at the old rate. (If your plan is still active, you’ll get a partial refund.)

Microsoft acquired GitHub in 2018 for $7.5 billion. GitHub itself is based on Git—the open-source version control software that just celebrated its 15th birthday. The pricing changes come at an opportune time for many of GitHub’s users, as the coronavirus pandemic hammers economies globally. It’s also a positive PR opportunity for Microsoft, which has faced blowback over the past year for GitHub’s controversial relationship with ICE.

Reached by Fast Company, a spokesperson for GitHub said the changes announced Tuesday were not made in response to COVID-19: