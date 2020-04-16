Before you cut your hair at home, read this

It’s been a little more than a month since social distancing guidelines became a part of our everyday lives. Barber shops and hair salons have been closed for weeks—and chances are, you’re probably thinking about taking matters into your own hands and coloring or cutting your hair at home (if you haven’t already). You’re not alone. One search of the hashtag “quarantine hair” on social media and you’ll see just how amazing, wild (we’re looking at you, Hilary Duff), and regrettable doing your own hair at home can be. But to keep you out of the regrettable category, there are plenty of resources from big name hairstylists and pros out there that walk you through (step-by-step) cutting your hair at home.

Madison Reed and Color&Co hair dye If you’re used to getting your hair colored in a salon, diving into coloring it yourself can be intimidating. Thankfully, we have two tried-and-true options for you to guide you through your at-home transformation. If you’re into clean beauty (or, perhaps, if you live in a small apartment with bad ventilation in the bathroom), Madison Reed‘s beautiful range of colors will help you freshen up, without exposing you to any harsh chemicals (read more about that here). Their beautiful colors will get shipped right to your door. Got a more complex hue, tough-to-cover grays, tricky texture, or just need a little extra guidance overall? L’Oreal’s Color&Co will connect you with a living, breathing colorist to answer all your questions and create a bespoke dye formula to be shipped right to your house, with instructions included. If you need a pep talk or tips, you can connect with a colorist any time—even after your color has been created. Madison Reed - $26.50 Color&Co - $19.90 Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Olaplex works to repair damaged hair (read: hair that has been colored) by creating synthetic versions of the disulfide bonds that hold the proteins in our hair together. With regular use, Olaplex bonds your damaged hair back together to make it stronger, healthier, and less compromised from the stress that comes with coloring and heat styling. Long story long, this stuff can make your hair stronger and reverses the damage done from that box dye. Buy at Sephora - $56 Drunk Elephant Hair Care

