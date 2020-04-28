Inside the redesign of ‘Fast Company’ magazine

Here at Fast Company, we absolutely love design. We celebrate it annually through our Innovation by Design program, and write about it daily here on Co.Design. Our magazine gives us a perpetually fresh canvas to practice what we preach. That’s why, as creative director, I find it important to continually evolve our look — it keeps us fresh and energized about design. With that, I’m excited to announce a brand-new redesign for Fast Company.

A great design process is key for creating a great product. The more excited your team is, the better the results are going to be. When we began this redesign in the summer of 2019, I left the completion date open-ended. This would allow my crew the essential time to experiment and be as creative as possible.

We started with an inspirational warm-up. Art directors Alice Alves and Chelsea Schiff, along with interns Penny Sachdeva and Elise Garcia, pulled visual reference from other design sources. This exercise broke us out of our box and let the ideas flow. We discussed what made sense for Fast Company, and found intersections between each person’s mood board. By doing so, we now had a similar path we could all diverge from.

Over the next few months, we would meet regularly and review design experiments; there were so many new directions we could take! But we were starting to get lost at sea. At this point, it was necessary to take a step back and refocus. We looked back at Fast Company’s three visual principles: “sophisticated,” “playful,” and “gender-neutral.” These were introduced in 2018 with our first redesign, after doing careful research about our reader demographics. Using these principles as our North Star would ensure that we made strategic visual decisions for the Fast Company audience.

After completing these experiments, it was clear that a big design revolution wasn’t right for us. With only a year and a half since our last redesign, a massive change would appear unfocused to the reader. There was sound logic behind our previous redesign; it just needed to realign with our visual principles.

Since this new redesign needed to be an evolution, we chose to maintain our typographic structure: Grifo for section headers, Centra for headlines. Looking back at our previous iteration, the use of those typefaces was heavy-handed. We had a lot of bold, all-caps type, which appeared overly masculine. If our intention was to feel gender-neutral, that needed to change. So we set the section headers in lowercase, and headlines in upper and lowercase. That immediately softened the look.