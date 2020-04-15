Not supporting freelancers through the COVID-19 crisis could have lasting impact on our economy

Videographers. Graphic designers. Photographers. Musicians. These are some of the highly skilled professionals representing over 15 million workers who contribute more than $135 billion to the cities they live in. If that group is widened, you get roughly 57 million people contributing an estimated $1 trillion to the United States economy.

And what do all these people have in common? They are the independent contractors, freelancers, solopreneurs, and consultants who make up one of the fastest-growing subsets of the American workforce. And despite outdated government studies to the contrary, they are the future of work.

While their numbers are vast and their needs are many, independent workers have been historically overlooked by policymakers in the U.S., with increasingly grave consequences. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the livelihood of nearly every worker in America in some way. There is a bit of hope given that the $2 trillion government stimulus package, as it stands today, includes freelancers and gig economy workers. It’s the first time in history they could be eligible for unemployment benefits, which is monumental. That said, this shouldn’t just be a short-term fix. These changes must be built into a better safety net for the future.

The current economic and health crisis is particularly dangerous for independent workers because they lack traditional protections many workers enjoy, like healthcare and paid sick leave.

Aside from the tragic loss of life, COVID-19’s biggest victim may not be the stock market, but rather the U.S. healthcare system. Access to affordable healthcare is among the biggest issues for freelancers in the United States, and it’s an issue that transcends political party lines, and although there is a lot of debate on the need for improvement, freelancers are often left out of the conversation. With an increase in cases of COVID-19 comes an increased reliance on public medical resources, which will impede our ability to treat the chronically ill and will ultimately cost billions of dollars.

Similarly, the social safety net that exists to keep individuals and families in their homes will likely be stretched to the breaking point. Many big cities are already dealing with a homelessness crisis and will not have the necessary resources to accommodate rapidly increasing demand. A short-term investment that puts cash in the hands of workers will prevent a long-term reliance on public assistance.

Some might argue that many freelancers already work remotely and will therefore not have their businesses disrupted by the crisis. This couldn’t be further from the truth. While it’s true that certain types of freelancers work remotely (i.e. digital freelancers whose work is platform-based) and don’t require the same sort of in-person interactions that others do, their clients and customers are still cutting back on expenses and putting projects on hold. And don’t forget the musicians, photographers, drivers, makeup artists, and hairstylists whose jobs are almost always face-to-face and who rely on populated cities and brick-and-mortar businesses to earn their living. They’re nervous and scared, and they have every right to be.