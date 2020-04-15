Don’t hire for culture fit. Consider these 3 factors instead

When it comes to creating a company culture, many people immediately think of office perks. Does my office host fun events? Do we have a ping-pong table or keg in the kitchen? But the foundation of building a company culture has nothing to do with the perks. Rather, it all boils down to the people.

When I started my career, I learned very quickly that surrounding yourself with great people is the key to growth. Instead of relying on a gut feeling, which is how some employers define “culture fit,” I search for three specific characteristics during the interview process.

Lack of ego

I look for someone who will fiercely defend their ideas, but not their ego. Falling on your sword because it was the right idea, rather than your idea, is the key difference. Alternatively, an ideal candidate is not a wallflower; they must be willing to challenge ideas and thoughts. Lack of ego allows team members to act with autonomy and a broad understanding of the business needs.

Patience is crucial in this process. There is a Chinese proverb: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second-best is today.” I think of this when hiring and start the process six to 12 months from when we actually need to fill the position. As a result, we are always looking for people, even if we know we can’t hire them right now. This mentality is a key driver in our strong culture because I have a very deliberate hiring process. While the process is tedious, it provides time to identify if a potential candidate is a stunning talent and culture fit for our entire team. My philosophy is that it’s better to miss out on a qualified candidate than hire an individual who is not a talent or culture fit.

Good listener

The ability to listen is a quality that is often overlooked. While many of us think we’re good listeners, we’re actually not. Research shows only 10% of us listen effectively. Keep in mind there is a difference between hearing and listening. Merriam-Webster defines hearing as the “process, function, or power of perceiving sound.” Listening means to “pay attention to sound; to hear something with thoughtful attention, and to give consideration.”

We are constantly distracted by technology and things happening in our personal lives that taking a moment to thoughtfully pay attention is easier said than done. Fortunately, it’s a skill we can continue to improve. To me, listening is extremely important because it builds respect and trust among employees, providing a space for them to freely share ideas. Additionally, one’s ability to listen provides a base for feedback and growth.