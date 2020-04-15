6 ways to avoid sounding insensitive in emails during the COVID-19 crisis

Even in the best of times, business emails and other written communication can seem impersonal. Unconsciously, we often adopt a more formal tone in writing compared to when we’re speaking face-to-face.

With the coronavirus upon us, these are hardly the best of times. More than ever there’s a need to make sure our written communication has a warm, caring tone. That’s no easy task. It’s all too easy in your business correspondence to strike false notes and come across as insincere, or even uncaring.

Showing warmth requires extreme sensitivity. Here are six ways to make sure your business correspondence hits the right mark:

1. Offer good wishes

Since virtually everyone you’re writing to is affected in some way by the coronavirus, it’s important to offer well wishes. You can do this by opening your email with something simple like, “I hope you and your family are well.”

You can also offer good wishes in the body of your email. If your company has provided some gift to a client, for example, a free webinar or an online training session, you might say, “We hope that this small gesture supports you during this time.” Well wishes can also be an excellent way of closing your email. One or two expressions of warmth in your email will create a strong, personal connection.

2. Prune stock expressions

Because expressing warmth in business correspondence is challenging, we may rely too often on phrases that sound stilted or insincere. To avoid this, cut out impersonal platitudes, stock expressions, and trite assurances.

I receive many emails from PR firms that would like me to interview their clients for Fast Company articles. Some of these requests begin with a cold, hard fact. For example, one first line read: “Research shows that a virtual workforce requires stronger leadership skills than ever before.” Such an opening does not inspire me to read on. The same is true for openings like “It has come to my attention,” or “I am writing because . . .”