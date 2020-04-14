Microsoft takes a not-so-subtle shot at Zoom’s security woes with new Teams ad

Videoconferencing was once—say, four to six weeks ago if you can remember that far back—the avoid-at-almost-all-costs choice for workplace communication.

This was of course because of such medium-specific idiosyncrasies as the nostril camera angle, the stuttering interruption, and the No, you go ahead, no you, OK, what? style of interaction.

Now, in the time of COVID-19, videoconferencing is now how much of the world is getting its work done. The transformation has been so dramatic that Zoom, whose usage surged 20x during this crisis, is now a verb.

That, of course, is a problem if you’re a Zoom competitor, of which there are many. But recent revelations—and a steady drip drip drip of them, to boot—around Zoom’s privacy and security issues have poked more than a few holes in its brand image, leaving the door open for others to jump in. A recent report from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab research group criticized the company’s lack of encryption, and said the video platform wasn’t suitable for government or business use.

That lack of trust for enterprise clients was perhaps the best commercial for Microsoft Teams that Microsoft could imagine.

But just in case, the brand decided to create one of its own.

In a new ad this week, Microsoft is touting how major organizations across the enterprise spectrum are using Teams as a trusted video partner.