You can now book a goat to liven up your boring Zoom meeting (yes,seriously)

Zoom. When you hear the word, you no longer think “going fast.” You think, “How I now spend my days communicating with my colleagues.” We can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for that. And while Zoom conference calls were novel—even a bit of fun—when lockdown started, let’s face it, now they’re just old hat and can tend to be outright boring (Zoombombing incidents aside). But hey, at least it enables us to keep working safely.

Still, if you’re looking for a way to keep your employees entertained on yet another Zoom call, may we recommend renting a goat?

No, we’re not joking.

You can now actually rent goats to liven up your Zoom calls. Look, that’s just the type of world we live in now, okay? Deal with it.

Anyway, a nonprofit factory farming animal sanctuary called Sweet Farm has come up with a, let’s face it, pretty ingenious way of raising funds for its very noble initiative. Called Goat 2 Meeting, the service allows anyone to book cameos from the farm’s sanctuary animals for your Zoom meeting.

For a $65 donation, Zoom calls with up to six people can get a virtual tour of Sweet Farm and meet several of its animal “ambassadors” along the way. For just a $100 donation, a Sweet Farm animal ambassador will do a 10-minute drop in to a corporate Zoom call with unlimited members. A $250 donation gets all the members of a corporate Zoom call a 25-minute virtual tour around Sweet Farm and, presumably, a whole host of animal cameos.

And sure, you’ve never once thought, You know what my meeting needs? A goat. But it’s a new world, so it’s time to think differently. Besides, ask yourself if your employees would rather be staring at you again or an adorable rescued goat.