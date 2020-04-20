Wanted: entrepreneurs with innovative ideas. Long shots welcome; societal value a must.

In March 2020, a small biotech firm in Sterling, Virginia, offered its assistance to local public-health officials in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus. The company, Aperiomics, utilized deep-DNA sequencing, along with its vast database of pathogens and microorganisms, to test for COVID-19 and help overworked laboratories in Virginia and across the country.

While there is nothing unusual about a privately held company stepping up and responding in a time of crisis, there are some noteworthy aspects to the Aperiomics story. First is its rapid growth. Launched in 2014, the firm quickly established itself as an industry leader in genomics and bioinformatics, and its pathogen database is now the largest in the world. Second, Aperiomics received crucial early-stage funding from the National Science Foundation.

Created by Congress in 1950 (“to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare”—a mission that especially resonates in the current climate ), the NSF currently administers more than one-quarter of the federal budget for basic research in science and engineering through rigorously vetted grants. And while the bulk of the agency’s current $8.3 billion budget is disbursed through awards to colleges, universities, and other research institutions, a sizable portion is set aside to help researchers and entrepreneurs transform their ideas—many of them in areas that have yet to be explored by business—into commercially viable products and services.

Perhaps the most exciting—and economically impactful—of the NSF’s entrepreneurial initiatives is its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Also known as America’s Seed Fund, it was essential to the growth of Aperiomics, along with many other innovative companies. (Qualcomm, whose components are found in countless smartphones, received valuable early support.) Businesses and individuals with a promising idea can receive capital in three rounds of SBIR funding—up to $256,000 in Phase I, as much as $1 million in Phase II, and matching funds up to $500,000 in Phase IIB—along with the guidance of NSF experts to help navigate the hazardous terrain facing startups.

ADVENTURE CAPITAL

America’s Seed Fund is not an incubator. It does not take equity in the companies it supports. Nor does it provide office space (or snacks and afternoon yoga sessions). But it does offer the expertise of program directors, engineers, and scientists who understand both the risks and rewards of the startup experience. Awardees retain full control of their team, technical vision, and business strategy, along with any resulting intellectual property. And, in what should be a ray of hope to a certain kind of company struggling to raise capital, NSF often funds high-risk ventures that might never get past the first meeting with a traditional incubator or VC firm.

“We examine impacts from perspectives that are broader than a traditional investor,” says Ben Schrag, a program director for the NSF’s SBIR program. “We’re looking for companies that, for example, might clean up the environment or help educate the next generation. Our ‘returns’ are not measured only in the economic metrics of investors, but also in intangibles that align with societal goals.”

Recently funded companies that reflect this kind of thinking include Ecovative Design, a biomaterials firm that is developing sustainable alternatives to plastic packing material (and recently signed a deal with IKEA), and Antheia, a biomedical business looking to synthesize a new type of painkiller that is non-addictive and environmentally friendly.