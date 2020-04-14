This app will file an unemployment claim on your behalf

As unemployment claims spike across the United States, a startup called DoNotPay is helping people fill out claim forms and get through to their states’ jammed phone lines.

Through a new section of DoNotPay’s app and website, users can set up robocalls to their state’s unemployment line, then get a call back when someone answers. They can also look up unemployment information for their state, fill out the requisite paperwork through a chatbot, and have DoNotPay submit the forms on their behalf.

An estimated 16 million people have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, many due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with millions of unemployment claims overwhelming states’ websites and phone lines, some have been unable to access benefits. DoNotPay aims to help by creating a more user-friendly and effective way to submit an unemployment claim.

The startup already offers chat-based interfaces for other anti-bureaucracy tasks, from filing small claims lawsuits to generating customer service complaints, so its unemployment benefit tool was a natural extension. Users get a list of documents they need up front, then answer a set of questions that DoNotPay uses to fill out the necessary forms. (DoNotPay has three employees working full-time on updating the process for each state as criteria changes.)

DoNotPay can then submit the unemployment claim online at off-peak hours, increasing the chances that it’ll go through without issue. Users can also ask DoNotPay to file their claim by mail or fax. The app then notifies users when it has successfully submitted a claim.

If a phone call is necessary, DoNotPay can automatically call a state’s unemployment line roughly once per hour. Once it reaches a human representative, it will call the user back and connect them. (The robocall tool uses several prerecorded phrases to stall the representative while ringing up the user.) This is based on an existing DoNotPay feature that skips through hold times for customer service calls.

“Usually with DoNotPay, we like to focus on issues that affect millions of people, and to be honest, before this crisis, unemployment probably wasn’t one of those issues,” says Joshua Browder, DoNotPay’s CEO. “But now, 30% of the population is estimated to collect unemployment, so we see this as being a very popular product.”