The company that’s dreaming the world better

The first thing you see when you walk into Omaze is a wall of employees’ childhood photos. The photos act as a reminder to employees of the Los Angeles-based company, which raises money for charity by offering chances to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“When you’re a kid, you use your imagination to think about what’s possible, to dream big without limits,” explains co-founder and CEO Matt Pohlson. “The photos remind us all to bring our inner child to work every day.”

“Dream the world better” is the core of the Omaze vision. The company brings that vision to life in two ways. First, it does so through the chance to win incredible experiences, like a walk-on role in Star Wars or Pope Francis handing over the keys to a brand-new Lamborghini, and second, through the nonprofits that Omaze supports.

The vision started when Omaze’s co-founders, Matt Pohlson and Ryan Cummins, found themselves at an auction for the Boys & Girls Club of America. The high-ticket item was a chance to play basketball with Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., their childhood hero, but they were quickly outbid. Disappointed, they thought, “What if this opportunity was accessible online to all Magic fans around the world, and everyone had the chance to win?” Since then, Omaze’s platform has raised $130 million to support the work of more than 350 charities around the world. Now, the company has been named to Fast Company‘s 2020 Most Innovative Companies list.

The Dream Team

Omaze is methodical about making dreams come true. Whether it’s lunch with Amal and George Clooney on Lake Como, a customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, or the chance to sit with Jon Stewart under Stephen Colbert’s desk, each experience is rigorously researched and vetted before being offered on the website. Then, Omaze’s marketing, partnerships, content, product, tech, customer service, and fulfilment teams bring more than 200 unique experiences to life annually.

Omaze’s culture is defined by five core virtues. “Values are beliefs; virtues are actions,” Pohlson says. Directives like “maximize your ripple effect” and “practice optimism” guide employees’ work and help cultivate an environment that encourages the team to push boundaries.

A Global Ripple Effect

The Omaze team is now working on new offerings, such as one-of-a-kind electric cars and million-dollar homes. The goal is to maximize impact and connect individuals to that impact in tangible ways.