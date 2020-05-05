This company combines education and social good

Social impact technology innovator EVERFI built a flexible technology solution capable of rolling out large-scale education programs. But these aren’t your typical classes, and they aren’t just for schools. From teaching financial literacy to addressing unconscious bias or sexual violence, EVERFI helps individuals and organizations tackle their thorniest challenges.

Founded on tech, layered with research-driven content



With technology and collaboration, EVERFI facilitates positive change and earns a place on Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list. Reflecting the latest and most effective approaches to digital learning, EVERFI facilitates individualized learning experiences. Every course is tied to measurable learning outcomes and is optimized for mobile.

Since its launch in 2008, EVERFI has built one of the largest education networks in the world. More than 3,000 leading businesses, professional sports leagues, K-12 schools, and universities license its software, enabling more than 6.2 million people annually to take learning beyond the classroom. Professional sports leagues like the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, Major League Baseball, and the Premier League (soccer) use EVERFI’s platform to deliver critical life skills to schools across the globe.

Founder and CEO Tom Davidson explains many EVERFI programs are designed to tackle issues that affect low-income communities. For example, MassMutual Foundation licenses EVERFI software to teach U.S. middle-schoolers practical financial skills like how to calculate compound interest. Other programs are designed for wider audiences. The Compassion Project, developed in partnership with LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner’s nonprofit, provides compassion education to elementary school students by teaching social-emotional learning skills.

A one-of-a-kind, unified network

EVERFI has come a long way since its early bootstrapping days, when the founders traveled the country to share their mission with schools. But, from the beginning, the company founders have held fast to belief that the private sector needs to bring the latest innovation to local schools, rather than waiting on nonprofits to do so. Weiner is now an investor in EVERFI, along with Bono and Jeff Bezos.

“Convening such an interesting, talented group of industry leaders and putting them in the business of solving tough social issues is a big idea, and it gets bigger every day,” Davidson explains.

EVERFI’s underlying tech, coupled with the insights of industry leaders, make the solution a “Swiss army knife” that can be tweaked and scaled to address different problems. “The same platform that can be used to teach kids not to default on their student loans can be used for sexual assault prevention training for college students,” Davidson explains.