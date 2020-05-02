Jerry Seinfeld, Janelle Monáe, and 97 other pop-culture musts for May

Once upon a time, the first weekend of May was meant to be the kickoff of Summer Movie Season. Grab a tub of oily popcorn, check your brain at the door—to make sure it works, because you’re gonna need that!—and settle in for some Black Widow, a film that was slated to open May 1.
Of course, Summer Movie Season is taking a corona-related mulligan this year. No one knows just when we’ll be seeing the further adventures of Natasha Romanoff, or any of the other movies originally slated for this month. (Would audiences have been powerless against Jon Stewart’s political comedy, Irresistible? We may never know!)
But just because we all have way bigger problems than not being able to go to the movies this May, doesn’t mean there isn’t a movie-shaped hole in America’s heart. Luckily, there’s plenty of good stuff to watch, read, and listen to this month at home—from the return of Rick and Morty to the Janelle Monáe-led second season of Homecoming on Amazon Prime—and we’ve got it all listed for you here in Fast Company’s creative calendar for May.
Have a look below and program your own quarantine film festival accordingly.
Movies to watch at home
- All Day and a Night, May 1 on Netflix
- Endings, Beginnings, May 1
- The Half of It, May 1 on Netflix
- The Wretched, May 1
- Dream Horse, May 1
- Arkansas, May 5
- Better Days, May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, May 5 on Netflix
- Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, May 5 on HBO
- Becoming, May 6 on Netflix
- The High Note, May 8
- How to Build a Girl, May 8
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal, May 8 on Prime Video
- Walkaway Joe, May 8
- Call Your Mother, May 10 on Comedy Central
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, May 11 on Netflix
- Capone, May 12
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, May 12 on Netflix
- The Wrong Missy, May 13 on Netflix
- Scoob, May 15
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, May 19 on Netflix
- AKA Jane Roe, May 22 on FX
- The Lovebirds, May 22 on Netflix
- Inheritance, May 22
- The Trip to Greece, May 22
- Spelling the Dream, May 23 on Netflix
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, May 26 on Netflix
MUSIC
- Drake – Dark Lane Demo Tapes, May 1
- Built to Spill – Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston, May 1
- Car Seat Headrest – Making a Door Less Open, May 1
- Surfer Blood – Carefree Theatre, May 1
- The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain, May 1
- The Sounds – Things We Do for Love, May 1
- Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road, May 1
- Bishop Nehru – Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts, May 8
- Daedelus – What Wands Won’t Break, May 8
- Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor, May 8
- Lamb of God – Lamb of God, May 8
- Mark Lanegan – Straight Songs of Sorrow, May 8
- The Airborne Toxic Event – Hollywood Park, May 8
- Bon Jovi – Bon Jovi 2020, May 15
- Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Now, May 15
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions, May 15
- Land of Talk – Indistinct Conversations, May 15
- The Magnetic Fields – Quickies, May 15
- Moses Sumney – Græ, May 15
- Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, May 15
- Sparks – A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, May 15
- The Dears – Lovers Rock, May 15
- Weezer – Van Weezer, May 15
- Willie Nile – New York at Night, May 15
- Badly Drawn Boy – Banana Skin Shoes, May 22
- Steve Earle & the Dukes – Ghosts of West Virginia, May 22
- The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form, May 22
- Throwing Muses – Sun Racket, May 22
- Woods – Strange to Explain, May 22
TV
- Betty, May 1 on HBO
- Hollywood, May 1 on Netflix
- Into the Night, May 1 on Netflix
- Medici, May 1 on Netflix
- Prop Culture, May 1 on Disney Plus
- Trying, May 1 on Apple TV Plus
- Upload, May 1 on Prime Video
- Billions, May 3 on Showtime
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, May 3 on Bravo
- Rick and Morty, May 3 on Adult Swim
- Reno 911!, May 4 on Quibi
- Dead to Me, May 8 on Netflix
- The Eddy, May 8 on Netflix
- Into the Dark: Delivered, May 8 on Hulu
- Solar Opposites, May 8 on Hulu
- Valeria, May 8 on Netflix
- I Know This Much Is True, May 10 on HBO
- Trial by Media, May 11 on Netflix
- The Great, May 15 on Hulu
- The Last Narc, May 15 on Prime Video
- Magic for Humans, May 15 on Netflix
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, May 15 on Netflix
- White Lines, May 15 on Netflix
- Snowpiercer, May 17 on TNT
- Stargirl, May 19 on the CW
- Celebrity Escape Room, May 21 on NBC
- Control Z, May 22 on Netflix
- Homecoming, May 22 on Prime Video
- Central Park, May 29 on Apple TV Plus
- Ramy, May 29 on Hulu
- Space Force, May 29 on Netflix
- Quiz, May 31 on AMC
Books
- All Adults Here by Emma Straub, May 4
- Resistance by Tori Amos, May 5
- East of Nowhere by Fabio Ponzio, May 5
- The Paris Hours by Alex George, May 5
- Devolution by Max Brooks, May 12
- You’re Doing Great! by Tom Papa, May 12
- Mom by Charlie Engman, May 19
- Drifts by Kate Zambreno, May 19
- These Women by Ivy Pochoda, May 19
- Remain in Love by Chris Frantz, May 26
- Modern Look: Photography and the American Magazine by Mason Klein, May 26
- Girl Pictures by Justine Kurland, May 26
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Space Force: Aaron Epstein/Netflix; The Eddy: Lou Faulon/Netflix; The Great: courtesy of Hulu; Betty: Alison Rosa/HBO; All Night and a Day: Matt Kennedy/Netflix; The Wrong Missy: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix]